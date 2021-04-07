Curi Capital Purchases Shares of 944 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 944 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $467,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 114,198 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $900,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,706,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.13.

NYSE UPS opened at $173.00 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $150.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

