Curi Capital Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Curi Capital acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,552,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,160,000 after acquiring an additional 388,984 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,671,000 after acquiring an additional 257,597 shares in the last quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,580,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 426,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after acquiring an additional 165,699 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $134.60 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.53 and a 1-year high of $137.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

