Curi Capital Invests $77,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,872,000 after buying an additional 3,974,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,969,000 after buying an additional 3,299,518 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $118,840,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after buying an additional 1,076,821 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.44.

SYY opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $83.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,160.55, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.56 and a 200-day moving average of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

