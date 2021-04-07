Curi Capital Invests $52,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $154.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.49. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.93 and a 1-year high of $154.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

