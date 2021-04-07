Curi Capital Acquires Shares of 794 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 794 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $986,000. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,064,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,466,000 after purchasing an additional 85,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.57.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen stock opened at $248.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $143.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.33 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

