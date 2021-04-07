Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.29 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to post $5.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.37 billion and the lowest is $5.13 billion. Cummins posted sales of $5.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year sales of $22.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.82 billion to $22.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.80 billion to $24.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.81.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $260.16 on Friday. Cummins has a 12-month low of $140.93 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.10 and a 200-day moving average of $235.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Cummins by 9,761.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 212,124 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,328,000 after acquiring an additional 70,193 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 444.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after acquiring an additional 50,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,754,000 after acquiring an additional 163,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

