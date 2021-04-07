CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 279,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in CubeSmart by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in CubeSmart by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 515,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,315,000 after buying an additional 219,334 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 14.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CubeSmart by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 320,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,781,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Shares of CUBE opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $39.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average is $34.61.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

