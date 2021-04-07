Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.16

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and traded as high as $9.20. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 5,136 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.42 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.29.

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 58.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO David Portnoy bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $88,440.00. 53.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

