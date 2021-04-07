Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Credit Suisse Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Societe Generale lowered Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of CS opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 687,344 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,914,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,679,000 after buying an additional 191,273 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 287,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 168,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

