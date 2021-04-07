Credit Suisse AG Makes New $903,000 Investment in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 53.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,388,000 after purchasing an additional 511,332 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $44,608,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 20.9% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,576,000 after buying an additional 233,883 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,000 after buying an additional 252,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,118,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,844,000 after buying an additional 86,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRPL. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average is $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

