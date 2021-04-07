Credit Suisse AG Invests $957,000 in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of BioLife Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BLFS stock opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

BLFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

In related news, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $3,219,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $715,515.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,651.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,954 shares of company stock worth $18,613,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

