Credit Suisse AG Has $927,000 Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,538 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Cars.com by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARS opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $949.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.41.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.57 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $153,815.06. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CARS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

