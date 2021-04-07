Credit Suisse AG Decreases Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,032 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NMRK. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 518.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,098,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 920,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,837,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,003,000 after purchasing an additional 901,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,629,000 after purchasing an additional 722,910 shares during the last quarter. Mittleman Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,336,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,090,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 455,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NMRK. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.39.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

