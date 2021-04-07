Credit Suisse AG Buys 2,692 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in The RMR Group by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 714,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,586,000 after acquiring an additional 409,183 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in The RMR Group by 343.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 46,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,194,000 after buying an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 23,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 21,204 shares during the period. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $44.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.43.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $156.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

