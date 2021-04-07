Craig Hallum Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $170.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $142.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMAT. Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.60. 438,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,559,479. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $126.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,746,000 after purchasing an additional 906,803 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,767,000 after purchasing an additional 95,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.