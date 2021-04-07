Cox Capital Mgt LLC Sells 466 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 261,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,115,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,835. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.80 and a 12-month high of $275.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,278 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.