Cox Capital Mgt LLC Sells 134 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC decreased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.08.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $136.97. 4,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.74 and its 200-day moving average is $116.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.86 and a 1-year high of $137.45.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.