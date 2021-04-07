Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 221.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,779 shares during the quarter. Armada Hoffler Properties accounts for 1.6% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned about 0.24% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5,323.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 57.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,219. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.76. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $44.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.99 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

