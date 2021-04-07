Cox Capital Mgt LLC Acquires 233 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,860,288,000 after buying an additional 682,741 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,083,568,000 after purchasing an additional 206,395 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,305,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,136,607. The firm has a market cap of $429.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.35 and a 200-day moving average of $207.14. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.15 and a 12 month high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.42.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

