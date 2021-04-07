Cox Capital Mgt LLC Acquires 158 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 2.9% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Fiserv by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $594,904,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.37. The company had a trading volume of 39,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,706. The company has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a PE ratio of 93.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.37 and a 200-day moving average of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.40 and a 1-year high of $126.25.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FISV. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

