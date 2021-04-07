Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Trading 6.8% Higher

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) shares rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.60 and last traded at $38.57. Approximately 33,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 721,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.11.

COWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cowen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $995.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $512.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.07 million. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

In related news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 226,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,049,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cowen during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

