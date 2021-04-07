COVER Protocol (COVER) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.85 Million

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. COVER Protocol has a market cap of $26.09 million and approximately $6.85 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One COVER Protocol token can now be purchased for $427.18 or 0.00755211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00069591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.99 or 0.00242181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $439.91 or 0.00777720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,818.46 or 1.00450145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00016384 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000463 BTC.

COVER Protocol Token Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,409 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,068 tokens. The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com . COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com

Buying and Selling COVER Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVER Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVER Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

