Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Position Boosted by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned about 0.06% of Cousins Properties worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 17,724 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 74,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUZ. Truist cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

CUZ traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.16. 3,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,690. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.26.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

