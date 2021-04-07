Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.60.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. Coupang has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

In other Coupang news, Director Lydia Jett bought 28,571 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,985. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

