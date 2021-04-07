Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.
CPNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.60.
NYSE:CPNG opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. Coupang has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $69.00.
About Coupang
Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.
