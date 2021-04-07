Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.37% from the company’s current price.

CPNG stock opened at $46.57 on Monday. Coupang has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $69.00.

In related news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lydia Jett acquired 28,571 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

