Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Corporacion America Airports SA is a focused on acquiring, developing and operating airport concessions. The Company is a private sector airport operator. It operates primarily in Latin America, Europe and Eurasia. Corporacion America Airports SA is based in Luxembourg. “

CAAP opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 3.19. Corporación América Airports has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $5.59.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.43. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 18.91% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Corporación América Airports will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAAP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 22.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Corporación América Airports by 14.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

