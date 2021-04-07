Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1602 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

CLM opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.46. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $13.64.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

