Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1602 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.
CLM opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.46. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $13.64.
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
