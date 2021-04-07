CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

COR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

NYSE:COR opened at $123.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $156,279.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,327.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $240,105.20. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 43,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 53.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 26.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,062,000 after buying an additional 104,355 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 4.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

