Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Bank of America stock opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $342.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

