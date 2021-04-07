Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Invests $389,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $143.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $198.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.13 and its 200 day moving average is $139.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.