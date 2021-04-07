Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Invests $305,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $115.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.17. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $116.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

