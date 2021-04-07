Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Invests $257,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $287,612,000 after buying an additional 148,468 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,678,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $10,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOW opened at $194.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.59 and a twelve month high of $194.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.12.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.