Contrasting Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) and PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) and PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. PCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. PCB Bancorp pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glen Burnie Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and PCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and PCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glen Burnie Bancorp 11.14% 4.61% 0.41% PCB Bancorp 15.58% 6.41% 0.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and PCB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glen Burnie Bancorp $15.81 million 2.09 $1.60 million N/A N/A PCB Bancorp $104.81 million 2.21 $24.11 million $1.49 10.08

PCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of PCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of PCB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Glen Burnie Bancorp and PCB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A PCB Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

PCB Bancorp has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.11%. Given PCB Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PCB Bancorp is more favorable than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Summary

PCB Bancorp beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential and commercial real estate, construction, land acquisition and development, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer installment lending, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers ancillary products and services comprising safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, automated teller machine services, and telephone and Internet banking services. Further, it provides treasury services, including wire transfer and ACH services, and debit cards; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services, as well as Internet bill paying services. Additionally, the company engages in the business of acquiring, holding, and disposing of real property. It serves customers in northern Anne Arundel county and surrounding areas from its main office and branch in Glen Burnie, Maryland; and branch offices in Odenton, Riviera Beach, Crownsville, Severn, Linthicum, and Severna Park, Maryland. The company also has a remote ATM located in Pasadena, Maryland. Glen Burnie Bancorp was founded in 1949 and is based in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. It also provides real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, automobile secured loans, unsecured lines of credit, term loans, and personal loans for various business customers, including manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, hospitality, etc. In addition, the company offers automated teller machines, debit cards, direct deposits, and cashier's checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services; remote deposit and cash management services; and online, mobile, telephone, mail, and personal appointment banking services. It operates through a network of 11 full-service branches in Los Angeles and Orange counties, California; and a full-service branch in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, and Bayside, New York. The company also operates 10 loan production offices located in Irvine, Artesia, and Los Angeles, California; Annandale, Virginia; Chicago, Illinois; Atlanta, Georgia; Bellevue, Washington; Aurora, Colorado; Carrollton, Texas; and New York, New York. The company was formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corporation and changed its name to PCB Bancorp in July 2019. PCB Bancorp was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

