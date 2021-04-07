Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock Price Down 7.1% Following Insider Selling

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)’s stock price was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $21.43 and last traded at $21.59. Approximately 16,323 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 372,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

Specifically, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $63,581.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CONN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 2.59.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.67. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Conn’s by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Conn’s by 8.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Conn’s by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

