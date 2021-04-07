Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 4,799 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 402,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $30,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 92,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 13,237 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,391,000 after buying an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 67,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul A. Steiner sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $75,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $451,029.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,282 shares of company stock valued at $8,172,628 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.75. 3,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,793. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.92. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.60 and a 1-year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.79%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

