Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $123.96 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 799,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,257 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 1.7% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $123,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $563,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.21. 65,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,297. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.98. The company has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.75 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,958 shares of company stock worth $10,118,958 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

