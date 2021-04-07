Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,881,897 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,568 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.4% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $97,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 169,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 73,609 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 123,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.0% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,149 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 134,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

CSCO traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.73. 351,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,394,783. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.87. The firm has a market cap of $218.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

