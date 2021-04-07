Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 103 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 828,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $82,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.58.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,265. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

