Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.32 and last traded at $12.40. 24,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,648,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYH. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.52.

The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $30,273,210.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 15.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,388,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after buying an additional 90,683 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 16.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 307,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 43,352 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 193.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 114,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 75,349 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

