Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.59 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 25,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

