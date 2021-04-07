Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CDE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of CDE opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $228.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.01 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 162,639 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 51.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 13.6% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,144,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,826,000 after acquiring an additional 256,636 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

