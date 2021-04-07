CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Downgraded to Neutral at Seaport Global Securities

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMS. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

CMS Energy stock opened at $61.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average is $60.07.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 719,810 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,092,000 after buying an additional 1,401,845 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,242,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,794,000 after buying an additional 29,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,403,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,270,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,512,000 after buying an additional 13,567 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

