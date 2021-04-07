CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CME Group in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.38.

CME opened at $205.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.71. CME Group has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,263.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 26.4% during the third quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

