CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $199.79

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $199.79 and last traded at $197.03, with a volume of 260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.90.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CMC Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

In related news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $132,376,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth $64,911,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth $48,260,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,477,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,123,000 after purchasing an additional 173,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the third quarter worth $22,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

