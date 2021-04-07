Clever DeFi Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $244,079.00 (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, Clever DeFi has traded up 76.2% against the dollar. One Clever DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $12.57 or 0.00022347 BTC on exchanges. Clever DeFi has a total market capitalization of $7.55 million and approximately $244,079.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00068944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.38 or 0.00254864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.30 or 0.00761303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,587.10 or 1.00582572 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00016303 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 53% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Clever DeFi Coin Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 601,634 coins and its circulating supply is 600,244 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

