Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) rose 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 6,403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,471,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCO shares. TD Securities downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.03.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a market cap of $949.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.60.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $541.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.64 million. Analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 41,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 23,054 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

