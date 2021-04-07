Clarus Securities Downgrades StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) to Hold

Clarus Securities downgraded shares of StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNWSF opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. StageZero Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $51.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 3.02.

Get StageZero Life Sciences alerts:

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology, the Sentinel Principle, identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for StageZero Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StageZero Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.