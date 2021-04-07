Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Insider Heike Truol Acquires 1,607 Shares

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) insider Heike Truol purchased 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,799 ($36.57) per share, with a total value of £44,979.93 ($58,766.57).

Shares of CKN stock opened at GBX 2,790 ($36.45) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of £848.38 million and a P/E ratio of -29.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,612.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,529.61. Clarkson PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,966 ($25.69) and a one year high of GBX 2,905.89 ($37.97).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a GBX 54 ($0.71) dividend. This is a positive change from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $25.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. Clarkson’s payout ratio is presently -0.82%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CKN shares. Citigroup cut Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Clarkson from GBX 2,960 ($38.67) to GBX 2,756 ($36.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

