Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Barclays

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Shares of CFG opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 64,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

