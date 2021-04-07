Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) by 601.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Grace Capital raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLRX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $492,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,678.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,316.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $719,775.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $43.92.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

